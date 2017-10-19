

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault near St. Clair West Subway Station surrendered to police about three hours after investigators released an image of a man wanted in the case.

According to investigators, on Oct. 16 at around 10:20 p.m., two men were involved in a verbal altercation near St. Clair West Subway Station, in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Bathurst Street.

Police say one man assaulted the other, hitting him in the head with a piece of wood.

The suspect fled the area before police and paramedics arrived.

The victim, investigators said, sustained very serious injuries as a result of the assault and remains in hospital in critical condition.

Around 7 a.m. on Thursday police identified a suspect in the case as 31-year-old Toronto resident Kenneth Sanipass-Linklater and released a photograph of him. At about 10:30 a.m., a suspect surrendered to police, authorities confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Sanipass-Linklater is facing four charges including assault, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.