

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at a Mississauga restaurant last month has surrendered to police.

In a news release issued Sunday, Peel Regional Police confirmed that 18-year-old Shamar Lawson Meredith turned himself in to authorities after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest last week.

Meredith has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Kamar McIntosh, who was shot and killed following an altercation inside a restaurant at a shopping plaza on Hurontario Street on April 27.

Police previously said McIntosh was “targeted” in the shooting but did not comment on a possible motive.

A second suspect, identified as 19-year-old Thulani Chizanga, was charged in the homicide earlier this month and a 17-year-old has also been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

Meredith has been remanded into custody and is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Sunday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Peel Regional Police.