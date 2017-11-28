

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Investigators say a 24-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood earlier this month has turned himself into police.

Police previously told CP24 that on Nov. 14, 54-year-old Angus resident David Blacquiere was in a vehicle with an 18-year-old man outside a drug store on Weston Road, near Lawrence Avenue West, when he was stabbed during a dispute.

Blacquiere was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Shortly after the fatal stabbing, police identified three suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

Last week, a 16-year-old girl, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, turned herself into police and was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed that another suspect, 24-year-old Demetrius McFarquhar, surrendered to police at 12 Division.

He was been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, attempting to obstruct justice, and failing to comply with a recognizance.

The third suspect, 18-year-old Christopher Enrique Gordon, who is wanted for second-degree murder, has not yet been apprehended, police say.

Gordon is believed to be residing in the Toronto area and is also believed to be “armed and dangerous,” police said.

Det. Rob North previously said anyone assisting the fugitive could face charges.