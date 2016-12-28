

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a Hydro One facility in Beaverton.

According to investigators, at some time between Dec. 8 and Dec. 11, suspects broke into the Hydro One Beaverton Transfer Station, located about an hour north of Oshawa.

Police say the suspects entered several vehicles and trailers and stole 24 chainsaws, climbing tools, ropes, generators and electronics. A stolen Hydro One truck that police believe was used during the incident was later recovered.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Const. McMaster at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2675.