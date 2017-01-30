

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to a trauma centre after being shot in Thornhill late Monday night.

The shooting happened at a shopping plaza filled with stores, restaurants and a ServicOntario centre on the north side of Steeles Avenue, between Hilda and Yonge streets, at around 11 p.m., York Regional Police said.

Police said two suspects took off in the victim’s 2008 black Ford Fusion after he was shot.

The man’s condition was not immediately available.