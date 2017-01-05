

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two suspects who allegedly used fake identification to take out a second mortgage on somebody else’s home have turned themselves into police.

Police say that the suspects attended the office of a mortgage broker in the Warden and Sheppard avenues area back in September 2015 and applied for a $200,000 second mortgage on a property.

The couple’s application was then approved and they received the $200,000 through their real estate lawyer a short time later.

Police say that several months after the mortgage was registered the real homeowner was then served court documents advising him that he was being sued by the lender for non-payment of the new mortgage.

The alleged culprits turned themselves in to police on Wednesday, less than a week after police released images of two suspects in the case.

Sivakumar Kumaravelu, 57, and Naguleswary Sivakumar, 54, both of Markham, are charged with fraud over $5,000 and are due in court at Finch Avenue West on February 24.