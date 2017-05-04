

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a pair of brazen and violent armed robberies at marijuana dispensaries in Toronto and Hamilton last month. Police have also charged one of those suspects in the robbery of two banks in October.

The pot shop robberies allegedly took place at a dispensary in Hamilton on Apr. 17 and at a dispensary on Bayview Avenue in Toronto on Apr. 25.

Police say that during both robberies three masked suspects barged into the premises while armed with a handgun, pepper spray and a Taser.

It is further alleged that the suspects also used the pepper spray on employees and some customers during the robberies. They then took a quantity of marijuana and cash before fleeing the dispensaries, police say.

On Saturday, members of the Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad arrested three suspects in connection with the robberies.

Police allege that at the time of their arrest the suspects were conspiring to rob a third marijuana dispensary.

Stephen Souza, 19, of Mississauga, Median Jackson, 23, of Brampton and Jordell Nwagwu-Grant, 18, of no fixed address, are all facing a number of charges in connection with the robberies .

Souza is also facing two additional counts of robbery with a firearm in connection with the alleged robbery of banks in Toronto and Kitchener back in October.

In those robberies on Oct. 25 and 26, police allege that Souza and two other unidentified suspects barged into banks while armed with firearms and proceeded to “physically grab and terrorize” employees.

The suspects then demanded and obtained a quantity of cash before fleeing, police say.

The Toronto bank robbery took place at a branch near Royal York Road and Lawrence Avenue.