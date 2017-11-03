

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released images and video of two males wanted after a woman’s purse was snatched out of her hands and she was violently thrown to the ground behind a strip mall in Vaughan last month.

York Regional Police say that sometime around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, a woman was standing behind the plaza at Rutherford Road and Clarence Street in Vaughan when a silver SUV pulled up next to her.

Police say a man got out of the rear of the vehicle and attempted to grab her purse.

The woman resisted and police allege the suspect ripped the purse out of her hands and pushed her into the pavement.

The suspect then fled the scene in the SUV.

The vehicle, a Ford Escape SUV, was later found abandoned and was allegedly stolen prior to the incident.

Investigators released a surveillance video of the incident as well as images of the suspects on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-876-5423, ext. 7443.