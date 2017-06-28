

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects after shots were fired through the door of a North York home early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Herzberg Gardens, near Keele Street and Finch Avenue, shortly before 2:15 a.m.

Police say they believe the suspects were shooting at a male inside the home and although a bullet did go through the front door, the male was not injured.

No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have released at this time.