Suspects shoot at male inside North York home; no injuries reported
Police are investigating after shots were at a home in North York.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 5:25AM EDT
Police are searching for suspects after shots were fired through the door of a North York home early Wednesday morning.
It happened on Herzberg Gardens, near Keele Street and Finch Avenue, shortly before 2:15 a.m.
Police say they believe the suspects were shooting at a male inside the home and although a bullet did go through the front door, the male was not injured.
No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have released at this time.