

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for multiple suspects after a carjacking in North York overnight.

Police say it occurred on Saranac Boulevard, in the area of Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue, sometime after midnight.

The suspects, according to police, stole a 2003 Toyota Corolla with Ontario licence plate number BCJD632.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and members of the public are advised not to approach the males if spotted but to call 911 immediately.