

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects after an armed home invasion in Mississauga late Sunday night.

It happened at a home on Queen Frederica Drive shortly before midnight.

Peel Regional Police say five suspects entered a home in the area and stole an undisclosed quantity of jewelry.

According to investigators, two of the suspects were armed with handguns.

The family who lives in the residence was home during the incident and police say one family member called police, prompting the suspects to flee.

The suspects took off in a vehicle but police have not yet provided a description.

Investigators have also not released a detailed description of the suspects.

The home was not damaged during the incident.