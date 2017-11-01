

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The theft of a “Kim Kardashian-style” wig and an ensuing physical altercation has led police to search for two women.

Investigators said two female suspects arranged to meet a 31-year-old woman in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Greenbriar Road on Oct. 10 at around 11:30 a.m.

The pair was interested in purchasing “Kim Kardashian-style wigs” at this meeting, police said.

At the time, a disagreement regarding the price of the wigs arose, prompting the two women to flee the 31-year-old woman’s apartment.

Officers said a phone call was then made before the two women returned to the apartment at around 12 p.m. When they returned to the apartment it is alleged that a physical altercation took place as the two women attempted to steal one of the wigs.

The pair then allegedly fled the in a light-coloured BMW sedan with the wig in hand.

The first suspect has been identified as a woman named Latoya. Investigators said she has long curly black hair and is between the ages 18 and 24. At the time, she was wearing a black sweater with blue jeans and black glasses.

The second suspect has been described as a woman also between the ages of 18 and 24. At the time, she was seen wearing a black v-neck shirt with black pants, black sandals and a head covering.

Security camera images of the two suspects have been released by police in an effort to identify them.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).