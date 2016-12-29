

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





Durham police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects wanted in connection with a violent home invasion robbery on Christmas Eve that left a man in a wheelchair hospitalized.

The incident occurred at a residence near Kendalwood Road and Burns Street at around 5 a.m.

According to police, two men forced their way into the residence, pistol whipping the 41-year-old victim. The victim was also kicked repeatedly by one of the intruders.

The suspects ransacked the home, stealing cash, jewelry, a passport, and more.

The victim was transported to hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects are described as black males, between 20 and 25 years old, and approximately five-foot-eight.

The first is further described as having a thin build, and a receding hair line. He was wearing a black balaclava, green hoody, gold jeans, and black boots at the time of the home invasion.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a black hoody, black jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 888-579-1520 ext. 1847 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).