Suspects sought after man robbed at Rexdale bank machine
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 5:20AM EDT
Police are searching for suspects after a man was robbed at a bank machine in Rexdale early Thursday morning.
It happened near Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m.
Police say a man went to use a bank machine in the area when he was approached by three suspects who demanded cash.
The suspects took off with about $1,000.
The victim was not injured during in robbery.
Police have not released suspect descriptions and the investigation is ongoing.