

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects after a man was robbed at a bank machine in Rexdale early Thursday morning.

It happened near Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m.

Police say a man went to use a bank machine in the area when he was approached by three suspects who demanded cash.

The suspects took off with about $1,000.

The victim was not injured during in robbery.

Police have not released suspect descriptions and the investigation is ongoing.