

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police are searching for two Vaughan men wanted in connection with a stabbing occurred after a fight broke out at a party in the Liberty Village area in April.

According to investigators, a large group of young adults travelled from Woodbridge to the area of Liberty Street and Fraser Avenue for a party on April 30 at around 1:30 a.m.

The group was picked up at the Al Palladini Community Centre by chartered buses and taken to the Liberty Village area.

As there was no more room on the buses, four people were taken to the party in an Uber.

Upon arrival at the party, police say a fight broke out between several males, which spilled out onto Fraser Avenue.

Officials say one man was stabbed and another man was struck on the head with a brick during the fight.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Police say they believe the two suspects involved were in the Uber ride prior to the party.

A photograph of one of the suspects has been released by police in an effort to identify him. As well, police added he may also wear glasses.

The second suspect has been described as a dark-skinned male between the ages of 19 and 21 with a slim build. At the time, he was wearing all-dark clothing and a dark baseball-style hat.

Police say the two men may be from the Woodbridge area.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).