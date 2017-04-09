

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released security camera images of two suspects wanted in connection with a theft at the St. Lawrence Market earlier this year.

On Feb. 11 at around 4 p.m., investigators say a man and a woman stole a bank deposit bag containing a large amount of money from a vendor at the busy downtown market, located in the area of Jarvis Street and Front Street East.

The suspects fled the area in an unknown direction, police say.

The male suspect has been described as between the ages of 40 and 50, 180 pounds and has short, black receding hair. He was seen wearing light blue or grey jeans and a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood.

The female suspect is believed to be between the ages of 35 and 45 with brown hair. She was seen wearing a black jacket or vest, a black shirt or sweater with a white stripe across the chest, pants with a white stripe on the legs and black boots or shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).