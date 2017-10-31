

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of two suspects after a TTC bus operator was threatened in North York last week.

Investigators say two male suspects boarded a bus on Finch Avenue West, near Ancona Street on Oct. 26 sometime before 12:18 p.m.

The bus operator was confronted by two men who started arguing with him.

The suspects then allegedly threatened the driver and went on to “interfere” with equipment aboard the bus.

The two men then fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s, standing five-feet-eight inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.

He had his hair tied back in a ponytail and was last seen wearing a white and dark-coloured coat, light blue jeans and a black backpack.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s, weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing gold-rimmed glasses, a grey jacket, black hoodie with a flamingo on the front, and a light coloured satchel across his hip.