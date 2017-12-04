

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Downsview on Sunday night.

A 45-year-old woman was located with stab wounds outside a coffee shop near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

She was rushed to hospital with what were initially thought to be critical injuries.

Police said Monday that the woman is in non-life-threatening condition.

Two suspects- one man and one woman- were spotted fleeing the scene.

Police have not yet released detailed suspect descriptions.