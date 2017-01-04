

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Hamilton police are searching for suspects after a home invasion in Hamilton early Wednesday morning.

It happened at a residence on Eastvale Place at around 1:15 a.m.

Police say weapons and a noxious substance were used by the suspects, who fled the scene before police arrived.

The victims in the case suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police confirm.

It is unclear if anything was taken.

No suspect information has been released.