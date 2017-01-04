Suspects sought in Hamilton home invasion
Hamilton police file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:13AM EST
Hamilton police are searching for suspects after a home invasion in Hamilton early Wednesday morning.
It happened at a residence on Eastvale Place at around 1:15 a.m.
Police say weapons and a noxious substance were used by the suspects, who fled the scene before police arrived.
The victims in the case suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police confirm.
It is unclear if anything was taken.
No suspect information has been released.