

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have identified two suspects and released a description of a third in connection with the violent robbery of two individuals who had responded to a Kijiji advertisement for a laptop.

Both robberies took place within the span of about 90 minutes on Monday night.

In the first incident, police say a 22-year-old man replied to a Kijiji advertisement and agreed to purchase a laptop. The man was then told to go to a condominium building near Fort York Boulevard and Bathurst Street. Once there, police say he was met by a man who escorted him inside the building. The 22-year-old was then allegedly pushed into a secluded area by another man. At that point, police say that a knife was produced and he was robbed of his belongings by the suspects.

The second robbery occurred near Lake Shore Lake Shore Boulevard West and Mimico Avenue.

Police say that this time a 39-year-old man replied to a Kijiji advertisement and agreed to purchase a laptop. He was then told to meet the seller outside a building in the area. Once he arrived, police say he was met by a man escorted into a nearby condominium. That’s when he was struck from behind by another man wielding a weapon, police say. Both men then allegedly produced guns and led the suspect into a stairwell, where he was robbed of his belongings.

Tristan Cain, 24, of Ajax, has been identified as one of the suspects in both incidents. Meanwhile, Daniel Ofori, 24, of Binbrook, has been identified as one of the suspects in the second incident.

A third suspect is described as a black man, who is about 20 to 30 years old and five-foot-nine with a medium build, short black hair and a clean-shaven face. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).