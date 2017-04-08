

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that three suspects yelled racial insults at two 16-year-old boys on the subway earlier this week and then followed them off the train at Union Station.

Police say that the victims were travelling southbound from Wellesley Station when the three suspects first began harassing them.

The victim then got off the subway at Union Station in an attempt to get away from the suspects but police say they were followed onto the platform.

At that point, police allege that one of the suspects punched one of the victims multiple times and then grabbed his headphones.

Police say that the suspect then began to run away, at which point several bystanders unsuccessfully attempted to stop them.

Before the group disappeared from sight, one of the suspects then allegedly broke the stolen headphones in half and ripped them before to the ground.

The suspects are all described as being between 18 and 20 years old. The first suspect had a slim build and was wearing a tallow jacket, blue jeans and a baseball hat. The second suspect had a muscular build and short black hair. He was wearing a black jacket and a grey hoodie. The third suspect, meanwhile, was wearing a black jacket, grey pants and a blue baseball cap.

Police have released surveillance camera images of all three suspects.