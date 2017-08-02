

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating the circumstances around the deaths of two 18-year-old girls who paramedics say were found without vital signs after a suspected overdose at an Etobicoke apartment building on Tuesday.

Police confirmed to CP24 that a suspicious death investigation was launched overnight at an apartment building near Highway 427 and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman said crews were called to a building on Eva Road at around 10 p.m. last night.

Two 18-year-old girls were found without vital signs and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics told CP24 Wednesday that it appears they died from a suspected overdose.