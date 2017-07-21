

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police have launched a suspicious death investigation after a body was found beside a creek in Brampton on Friday afternoon.

The body was located near Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway at around 2:35 p.m.

Police have not commented on a possible cause of death but confirm that the incident is being treated as suspicious.

The gender and approximate age of the person found dead has not been released.

Castlemore Road is closed at Humberwest Parkway as police investigate at the scene. The coroner reached the scene after 5 p.m.