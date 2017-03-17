

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A vehicle believed to have been used by a gunman in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Woodbridge has been located.

Police said the dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee was found parked on the side of the road, near Barmac and Garyray Drives, by a passerby.

Investigators discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from the Rexdale area on March 13, a day before the shooting took place.

The car is now being thoroughly investigated for evidence.

Two people were shot when a gunman opened fired outside a commercial building on Caster Avenue near Weston Road and Highway 7, just after 4 p.m.

Mila Barberi, 28, was rushed to hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A 40-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

Const. Laura Nicolle, a spokesperson for York Regional Police told CP24, they are not releasing any details about the male victim because of the "severity of what occurred."

Police are still hunting for a suspect in the case who they have described as a man who is about six-foot-two and 250 pounds.

He had his face covered and was wearing a dark jacket at the time the violence unfolded, investigators said.

The cause of the shooting is unkown, but when asked on Friday whether there might be a connection to organized crime, police remained quiet.

"This is still under investigation and while we will consider every possibility, we cannot confirm any connection to organized crime," Nicolle said.