

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A swimmer pulled from Toronto Harbour without vital signs this afternoon has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

At around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Dockside Drive and Martin Goodman Trail for a marine rescue after receiving reports of a man in distress in the water.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Det. David Wallace said the man, who is believed to be about 30 years old, was attempting to swim across a canal in the area when employees at a nearby sugar factory noticed he was struggling in the water.

A female who appeared to be with the man at the time of the incident jumped in the water to assist but was unable to successfully retrieve him.

Ultimately, Wallace said it was police and employees from the sugar factory who pulled the man from the water.

He was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital via emergency run in critical condition.

“At this point they are still working on him at St. Michael’s Hospital,” Wallace said.

The female who attempted to rescue the man has been checked out by paramedics and is currently giving a statement to police at 51 Division.

While it is still early in the investigation, Wallace said alcohol may have played a role in the incident.

The detective warned members of the public about the dangers of swimming in the harbour.

“Right now the water is really high,” he said. “It does look very calm but the current is quite strong.”

Police say they are canvassing the area for security camera footage and investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact officers at 51 Division.