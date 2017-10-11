

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The union that represents about 700 baggage handlers at Pearson airport says it has reached a tentative deal with its employer to end a strike that has lasted two and a half months.

Teamsters Local 419 went on strike on July 27 after rejecting an offer from their employer, Swissport, claiming the offer would cut or freeze pay and benefits for certain workers, especially those who have been with the company the longest.

The union voted to reject a second offer from Swissport in late August.

At the outbreak of the strike on July 27, Swissport vice president Pierre Payette told CP24 their offer was “fair to all parties, especially in today’s competitive market.”

“The agreement includes compensation increases for all employees, equal pay for equal seniority, faster access to competitive group insurance benefits and provisions to promote a better work life balance,” Payette said.

Swissport loads baggage, cargo and cleans cabins of 30 of the 74 airlines that fly in and out of Pearson. They do not service Air Canada or Westjet, but do service Canada’s largest charter, Air Transat.

Union vice-president Harjinder Badial told CTV News Toronto that members will vote on whether to accept the deal sometime this week.