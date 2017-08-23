

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Swissport says it is optimistic that its latest contract offer to striking ground crew at Toronto's Pearson International Airport will be accepted, and it looks forward to welcoming employees back on the job.

About 700 baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, and other ground crew employed by Swissport at Canada's busiest airport have been on strike since late July in a dispute over pay and benefits.

The Teamsters union says its members will vote this evening on the offer, which came after a week of negotiations between Swissport and the union.

Swissport services 30 airlines at the 74 airlines at the airport, including Air Transat, Sunwing Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Air France, KLM and Lufthansa -- but not Air Canada or WestJet.

The strike has not significantly affected passengers, although the airport has been warning travellers that the labour disruption could affect some flights.