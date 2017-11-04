

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they have arrested multiple people who refused to cooperate with investigators following a reported shooting in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

Police say they received multiple calls for the sound of gunshots in the Lorne Park Road and Truscott Drive area at around 5:15 a.m.

Once on scene, police say that officers recovered evidence of a shooting. An investigation then led officers to a home.

Police say that the residents inside that dwelling refused to comply with police. As a result, the tactical unit was called to the scene and everyone within the residence was taken into custody.

It is not clear what, if any, charges they will face.

Police continue to investigate at the scene.

No victims have been found in connection with the shooting.