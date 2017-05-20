

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Negotiations between management and striking workers at the Toronto Zoo have broken down, with both sides blaming each other.

The two sides met this morning, following a meeting of the Zoo's board of management, which took place yesterday.

In a news release Saturday, CUPE Local 1600 suggested that talks broke down because of a secret agenda for the future of the zoo.

“We have repeatedly asked the employer to provide a compelling rationale for why they are demanding changes to language that protects needed staffing levels. The Zoo has been unwilling or unable to provide any such rationale,” CUPE 1600 President Christine McKenzie said in the statement.

In its own statement, zoo management said the union rejected a “reasonable compromise” reached with the assistance of provincially appointed mediator.

Zoo management maintains that the union’s demands are unaffordable and out-of-line with settlements reached with other city workers.

The dispute between the two sides mainly revolves around job security issues, including contracted out work.

Some 400 Zoo workers have been on strike since May 11, forcing the closure of the zoo.

In the meantime, the animals are being cared for by managers, some of whom are former zoo keepers.

No further talks are scheduled at the moment.