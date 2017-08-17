

The Associated Press





A longtime executive who currently sits on the board of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority has been chosen as the next president and CEO of the Toronto Community Housing Corporation.

Kathy Milsom was chosen for the role following what TCHC officials have referred to as an “international search.”

She will replace Kevin Marshman who stepped into the role on a temporary basis in April following the abrupt resignation of Interim President and CEO Greg Spearn.

Spearn resigned on what would have been his third anniversary as interim president and CEO.

“I appreciate the confidence the board of directors is placing in me to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people who call Toronto Community Housing their home,” Milsom said in a press release. “I look forward to engaging tenants and key stakeholders, and working with the skilled and committed team at TCHC to transform Toronto Community Housing into a service-oriented and responsive landlord for its tenants, and an organization the entire city can be proud of.”

Milsom previously served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Technical Standards and Safety Authority as well as the Canada Lands Company. More recently, she held several board positions, including as chair of the risk oversight committee at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

In a press release, Mayor Tory said that Milsom is a “great fit” to lead the TCHC during a “period of organizational change and renewed focus on tenants.”

“As an experienced leader in both the public and private sectors, I know she will work to improve the lives of tenants while delivering better financial and operational performance, ultimately making the corporation sustainable,” he said.

As Milsom joins the TCHC, board chair Bud Purves has announced that he will step aside.

In the press release, Purves said that he is choosing to leave the board after seven years “to make way for new leadership who can sustain the momentum for the transformational changes” being made to the organization.

Marshman will serve as the board’s chair on an interim basis.