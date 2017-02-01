

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto District School Board says a bus driver has been suspended after a 19-year-old student with special needs was left on a school bus for approximately six hours last week.

The student, who attends York Humber High School, was reportedly locked on the bus after the driver failed to check and see if any students were still inside the vehicle.

“We are aware of this situation and find it completely unacceptable. Since it happened, the school has been working very closely with the student and her family to offer any supports we can and to reassure them that this will not happen again,” TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed in a statement emailed to CP24.

“We have also been in contact with Stock Transportation, which is responsible for the bus, and have been told that the driver in question has been suspended pending the outcome of a review. In the meantime, we have made clear that the driver is not to drive any school bus within the Toronto District School Board going forward.”

He added that all bus drivers are required to visually check the entire bus prior to locking it.

“We have reiterated with all carriers our clear expectations that this must be done and that drivers receive regular training on this process,” Bird concluded.