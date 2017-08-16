

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





BREAKING UPDATE: The Toronto District School Board has found that Jeremiah Perry, the teen who drowned on a school trip to Algonquin Park, never passed a mandatory swim test prior to the trip.

The school board says that of the 32 students who went on the trip, 30 were recorded as taking the swim test and 15 of those students did not pass the test. The TDSB says it is still looking into why the safety guidelines were not followed.

The Toronto District School Board will provide an update today on the ongoing investigation into the death of a boy who drowned while on a class trip to Algonquin Park last month.

Fifteen-year-old Jeremiah Perry was swimming with classmates in Big Trout Lake during a camping trip on July 4 when he suddenly went under the water and didn’t resurface.

His body was found the next day.

In the days following the tragedy, the school board said they interviewed students, volunteers and staff who attended or were involved in planning the camping trip, which was expected to last several days.

The six supervisors and 33 students, including Perry’s older brother Marrion, returned home after the incident.

According to the TDSB, every student was required to pass a swim test before being approved for the trip.

But Perry’s brother Marrion previously told CTV News Toronto that he and his brother did not know how to swim and that both were wearing life jackets during the swimming test.

Jeremiah was not wearing a life jacket when he drowned.

The boy’s family later questioned why he was let into the water without a life jacket, as there were multiple supervisors on hand to accompany the students on the trip.

TDSB director John Malloy told reporters in July that the board would look into how each student was approved for the trip, including a review of all documentation related to the swim test.

The Ontario Provincial Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner have also been investigating Perry’s death.

Malloy is expected to provide the update this afternoon.