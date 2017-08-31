

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Trustees at the Toronto District School Board have decided to temporarily pull police resource officers from Toronto schools as a review is conducted on the controversial program.

The school resource officer program, which places cops at 36 of 75 schools run by the TDSB, was launched in 2008 following the death of 15-year-old Jordan Manners, who was fatally shot at C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute in May 2007.

Some members of the community have been critical of the program, suggesting that it facilitates racial discrimination in TDSB schools.

On Wednesday night, school board trustees decided to suspend the program until at least November as TDSB executives conduct a review.

“Trustees felt that it would be difficult for people who maybe feel that they have challenges with the program to come forward to talk about their concerns with police officers still patrolling the schools. So the decision was taken that the program would be suspended until the final report is provided at our November meeting,” TDSB chair Robin Pilkey told CP24 Thursday.

“The feeling was that if you may have some challenges with the program, we don’t want there to be bias into the discussions we have. We don’t want people to feel intimidated and we feel that it’s important that we get the most level playing field for everybody who has comments on the program. The best way to do that, in our estimation, was to ensure that there were no officers in the schools at this time.”

A separate review of the program was approved by the Toronto Police Service’s board at last week’s meeting and will be carried out by researchers at Ryerson University.

Speaking to CP24 Wednesday night, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said the people he has spoken to about the program have had “nothing but positive comments.”

“It is not about enforcement. It is about engagement. It is about developing strong relationships and I have had so many cases where kids who were involved with school resource officers who are now adults… who are still contacting our school resource officers as mentors for guidance,” he said.

“I can tell you my officers are not lurking around in the hallways looking for people and asking them what their status is.”

He said the point of the review is to hear from people on all sides of the issue.

“There are some people that do have criticisms towards it. We want to hear those criticisms towards it,” he said. “We are looking at improving the program and hopefully developing stronger relationships with students and with schools.”

An interim report on the key findings is expected to be completed in January 2018.