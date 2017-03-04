

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A teacher at a private Islamic school in Mississauga has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

Peel Regional Police Const. Paolo Carretta said the victim alleges she was assaulted on Feb. 24, and reported the incident to police on March 2.

Police declined to say where the alleged assault took place

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Tahir Mahmood, was arrested on March 3.

He faces charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He is expected to appear in court in Brampton on April 4.

Mahmood taught at Safa & Marwa Islamic School, located at 5550 McAdam Road in Mississauga.

Founded in 1998, it is a private non-profit school for kindergarten to grade 12.