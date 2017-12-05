

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A group of teenaged boys face a combined 33 charges in connection with a pair of armed robberies in which the assailants allegedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Both robberies took place within an hour of one another on the evening of Nov. 29.

Police say that the first robbery occurred at a variety store near Dawes Road and Danforth Avenue at around 5:50 p.m. It is alleged that two suspects wearing masks entered the store, at which point one of them pointed a shotgun at a clerk and made a demand for money. Police say the suspects then fled the area in a stolen car driven by a 14-year-old boy.

The second robbery took place at a convenience store near Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road at around 6:50 p.m. Police say that two masked suspects, one of them armed with a shotgun, entered that store. It is alleged that the suspects took an unspecified quantity of money from the premises and then escaped in a stolen car driven by the 14-year-old boy.

Two of the suspects were subsequently arrested on Nov. 30 after police in 41 Division spotted the stolen vehicle. Police say that the driver of the vehicle initially sped away from officers but later came to a stop following a short pursuit.

The other two suspects were arrested on Dec. 1 after the Toronto Police service Hold Up Squad and the 41 Division Major Crime Unit began a joint investigation.

Police say that they have also linked the suspects to three rifles that were located after being stolen during a residential break-and-enter on Nov. 28.

The suspects are all between the ages of 14 and 17 and cannot be named per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They are facing a range of charges, including robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and theft of a motor vehicle.