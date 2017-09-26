

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy has been charged after police found a 9 mm semi-automatic firearm, Toronto police said.

The teen was spotted by police on Vanauley Walk in the area of Dundas Street West and Denison Avenue.

Police allege he was in possession of the Kel Tec Sub 2000 9 mm semi-automatic firearm with ammunition.

The Toronto teen was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, careless use of a firearm, careless use of ammunition, and possession of a weapon dangerous to public space.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.