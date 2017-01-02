

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy is facing numerous charges after an altercation at a New Year’s Eve party in Milton resulted in three partygoers being sent to hospital.

It happened on Jan. 1 at a house party on Davis Lane, near Main Street East and Thompson Road North, shortly after 2:30 a.m.

According to Halton Regional Police, a 16-year-old boy attending the party made some sort of romantic advance toward another partygoer which was ultimately rejected.

At some point, police said the boy was asked to leave the party and an argument ensued.

Police said the boy eventually left the house party but returned a short time later with four other young males. The group allegedly forced their way into the home and began to assault several partygoers.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one male suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen, another male suffering a non-life-threatening stab wound to his chest, and a third male with unclear injuries.

The victim who was stabbed in his abdomen is expected to make a full recovery and the remaining victims were treated at hospital and have since been released.

Police said the boy who was kicked out of the party was later found outside his home in Milton the same day and arrested without incident.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has since been charged with assault, aggravated assault, break-and-enter while committing an indictable offence, mischief under $5000 and weapons dangerous.

"We believe the relative young age, perceived slight or rejection to the youth, his unwanted departure from the get together coupled with alcohol were mitigating factors that contributed to turning what would otherwise be a joyous occasion into a harrowing, precariously dangerous life-altering event,” Det.-Sgt. Dave Costantini said in a news release issued Monday.

“The people involved in this altercation are extremely fortunate."

Costantini said investigators are still looking for the four other males believed to be involved in the assault. He described them as being between 16 and 20 years old.

“My advice would be to talk to someone, your parents, adult relative, a friend or get some free legal advice and turn yourself in to police in a safe, discreet, professional manner,” he said in the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Det. Dylan Price of the Milton Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2422 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-TIPS (8477).