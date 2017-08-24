

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill.

It happened at around 11:20 a.m. at Bathurst Street and Humberland Drive.

York Regional Police aid a girl believed to be around 15 years of age was struck by a car which remained at the scene.

A stretch of Bathurst Street is expected to be closed for several hours between 15th Sideroad/ Bloomington Road and King Sideroad as police investigate.