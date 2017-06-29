

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Paramedics say a teen has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in Etobicoke overnight.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. near Garnett Janes Road and Ninth Street, in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Islington Avenue.

The victim, who is believed to be in his late teens, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment, paramedics told CP24 Thursday.

It is not clear if any suspects have been identified in the case.