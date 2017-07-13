Teen facing murder charge in death of 48-year-old Ontario man
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 8:59AM EDT
Police say a 17-year-old girl is facing a murder charge related to the death of a man who went missing last month.
Provincial police say 48-year-old Douglas Hill was last seen on the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve on June 24.
They say their investigation led them to reclassify his disappearance as a homicide, though they offered no details as to what led them to that conclusion.
On Wednesday, police charged the girl with second-degree murder in Hill's death.
They did not indicate whether or not the victim and the accused were known to each other.
Police say their investigation continues.