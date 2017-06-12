

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 17-year-old girl suffered a serious head injury in a cycling accident after several teens were riding down a hill at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton on Monday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at Mount Chinguacousy when the teens were riding down a trail on the backside of the ski hill, according to police.

“The young girl lost control of her bike and crashed, hitting her head quite violently on the ground,” Peel Regional Police Const. Mark Fischer said.

She was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre where she remains in life-threatening condition, he added.

Peel police, fire and paramedics were all called to assist in the rescue of the girl.

No other riders were injured in the incident.

“We would like to remind everyone that cycling is a great sport to participate in, however ensure you always have the proper safety items with you, including a bicycle helmet even off the road,” Fischer said.