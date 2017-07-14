

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while walking in Etobicoke on Monday.

Police say the victim was in the vicinity of The West Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road at around 2 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The man then fled the scene in a four-door black BMW, police say.

He is described as white, in his early 20s, about five-foot-eight to six-feet tall with light brown/dark blonde hair. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a stripped red or purple T-shirt and brown shorts.

Police say that there were a number of people in the area who may have witnessed the alleged sexual assault.