

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A teenager has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a shooting in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police confirmed the shooting took place at Simcoe Street and Wellington Avenue Saturday evening.

Durham police said the teen was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, but Ornge later said they were called but cancelled and that the teen was transported by land ambulance.

Police did not provide further details about the victim or the incident.

Durham police said they are investigating.