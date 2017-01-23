Teen seriously injured in school stabbing in Etobicoke
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 1:56PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 3:26PM EST
A 17-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in a school cafeteria in Etobicoke.
The stabbing took place in the in the cafeteria of Thistletown Collegiate, in the Islington Avenue and Pakenham Drive area at around 1:20 p.m., Toronto police said.
According to police, the victim was found by the school resource officer.
He was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
One person is in custody in connection with the stabbing, police said.
The school was briefly under lockdown as a result of the stabbing. It was then placed in a hold and secure, but that has now been lifted as well.