

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in a school cafeteria in Etobicoke.

The stabbing took place in the in the cafeteria of Thistletown Collegiate, in the Islington Avenue and Pakenham Drive area at around 1:20 p.m., Toronto police said.

According to police, the victim was found by the school resource officer.

He was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

One person is in custody in connection with the stabbing, police said.

The school was briefly under lockdown as a result of the stabbing. It was then placed in a hold and secure, but that has now been lifted as well.