

Joshua Freeman and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A teen was seriously injured in a stabbing at Yorkdale Shopping Centre on Monday evening.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the entrance to Cineplex Cinemas at the north-end of the busy mall.

The victim sustained “very serious,” but non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the abdomen and was rushed to a local trauma centre, investigators said.

“There are several units on scene searching in and around the entire area. It is unknown if the suspects are still in the mall,” Toronto police spokesperson Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24.

Investigators are searching for four suspects who are believed to have fled the scene using the TTC subway.

One suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s with afro-style hair. He was last seen wearing a red and white striped t-shirt and blue jeans.

The other suspect is described as a black male. He was last seen wearing blasses, a black basketball hat with white trim, black pants and a large grey Roots sweatshirt.

Another man and woman are believed to have been involved in the incident. There is no other description available for the pair at this time, Douglas-Cook said.

No other injuries were reported and police said they believe the incident was isolated.

The motive for the stabbing is not yet known.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and speak with investigators.

“We are appealing to witnesses, anyone who may have seen anything – if they can give us a call at 32 Division with more information, that would be extremely helpful,” Douglas-Cook said.

The mall remains open, but police are advising people to avoid its north-end as they search for suspects.