

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the back in Bloor West Village.

The stabbing happened near Bloor Street West and Glendonwynne Road, east of Runnymede Road, shortly before noon.

Passersby came to the teen’s assistance before paramedics arrived.

He was eventually taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police said there are currently no suspects.