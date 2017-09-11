

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 17-year-old male has been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a stabbing near Cassie Campbell Community Centre in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said the incident took place in a park behind the community centre around 3 p.m. on Monday.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

As well, officers say there were no witnesses to this incident but anyone with information is asked to call police.