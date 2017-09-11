Teen stabbed near Brampton community centre
The exterior of Cassie Campbell Community Centre in Brampton is shown. (Google Maps)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 4:25PM EDT
A 17-year-old male has been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a stabbing near Cassie Campbell Community Centre in Brampton.
Peel Regional Police said the incident took place in a park behind the community centre around 3 p.m. on Monday.
No information on any possible suspects has been released.
As well, officers say there were no witnesses to this incident but anyone with information is asked to call police.