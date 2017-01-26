

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Hamilton overnight.

Police were called to a residence on Cannon Street, east of Sanford Avenue, at around 12:19 a.m. for a reported shooting.

According to police, a teenage boy was located inside the home with gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and the incident is still under investigation.