Teen suffers serious injuries after reported shooting in Hamilton
Police are investigating after a male was taken to hospital following a reported shooting in Hamilton.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 5:33AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 8:35AM EST
A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Hamilton overnight.
Police were called to a residence on Cannon Street, east of Sanford Avenue, at around 12:19 a.m. for a reported shooting.
According to police, a teenage boy was located inside the home with gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time and the incident is still under investigation.