

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A teen who was convicted in the shooting death of 14-year-old Lecent Ross will be sentenced today.

The teen, who was 13 years old at the time of the shooting and cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was initially charged with manslaughter but plead guilty to the reduced charge of criminal negligence causing death in November.

According to the teen’s lawyer John Erikson, there will be no joint submission on sentencing but a jail term in the range of three years is likely.

Ross was shot inside a townhouse on Jamestown Crescent near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road on the morning of July 9, 2015.

At the time, police said that Ross was in the home with several other young people when she was shot. A prohibited .40-calibre Smith & Wesson handgun was subsequently recovered at the scene.

Today’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the Finch Avenue courthouse.