

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after he was stabbed in the leg on an elementary school yard in the city’s Don Mills area on Wednesday morning.

Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu said police were called to Greenland Public School at 15 Greenland Road, near Don Mills Road and The Donway East at 10:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a 16-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound to the upper leg. He was conscious and breathing.

Sidhu said he refused to cooperate with investigators and said he was not stabbed, he was just “punctured with something.”

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sidhu said no suspect information was immediately available and the nearby school was not locked down or placed in hold and secure.